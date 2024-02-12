Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Rises By 154.3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the January 15th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TORM by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TORM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Price Performance

Shares of TRMD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. 582,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,612. TORM has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17.

TORM Company Profile

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 44.01%.

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.