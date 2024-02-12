Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Increases By 65.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 743,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,627,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $58.60. 1,210,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

