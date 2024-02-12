Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Declines By 84.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $49,358,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,926,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,194,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,998,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,493,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.17. 45,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

