Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Decreases By 58.0%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 404,900 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of VCI Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VCI Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VCI Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VCI Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

VCI Global Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VCIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 79,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

