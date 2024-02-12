Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Declines By 87.1%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of VIOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 165,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,376. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

