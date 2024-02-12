Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SASI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 13,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,408. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Sigma Additive Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 180.93% and a negative net margin of 1,123.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.