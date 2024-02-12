Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 150,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,712,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,095,578. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Snap by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,644,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

