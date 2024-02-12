Sourceless (STR) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $168.89 million and approximately $3,212.04 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015392 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,798.20 or 0.99964609 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00181571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00798181 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $291.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

