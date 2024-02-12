SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Trading Up 3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.