Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 123,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 16,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in funding a portfolio of first ranking mortgages that generated returns. The company was formerly known as Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation and changed its name to Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp.

