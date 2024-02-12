Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.31 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $103.84 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,537,374 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

