StockNews.com Lowers FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) to Sell

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

