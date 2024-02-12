StockNews.com Upgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Buy

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,922. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.