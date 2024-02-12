StockNews.com Upgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to “Buy”

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

DOV stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.97. 1,032,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $162.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Dover by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dover by 177,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Dover by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dover by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

