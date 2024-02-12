Stratis Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $147.67 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.40 or 0.05302841 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,643,882 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

