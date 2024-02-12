Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.00

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

