Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Down 58.0% in January

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Swvl Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ SWVL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Swvl has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

