Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGAA. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 1.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 13.6% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 204,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of TGAA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 128,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. Target Global Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

