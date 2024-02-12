TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TU

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. 2,192,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,804. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. TELUS has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TELUS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TELUS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.