TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $11.93 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $238.75 million and $11.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001317 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,903,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,390,060 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

