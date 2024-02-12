Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Stock Down 0.4 %

TOPS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.