Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEEE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

