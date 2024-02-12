U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GROW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.02.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

