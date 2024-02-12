U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 144.6% in January

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of USAU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.32. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

