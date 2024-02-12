Umee Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $204,660.59 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Umee has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $204,660.59 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official website is www.ux.xyz. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “UX is a blockchain-based lending platform prioritizing safety and programmability. It serves as a foundational blockchain, enabling application creation and financial tools, facilitating cross-chain leverage, liquidity, and debt instruments. UX promotes interoperability with various blockchains, including Cosmos, Ethereum, and layer two solutions. It operates on Tendermint BFT consensus, managed by validators who stake tokens for Proof of Stake consensus, ensuring network decentralization. Users can delegate tokens to validators, participating in governance and earning rewards in UX tokens. These tokens are used for governance, voting on protocol changes, and influencing DeFi parameters. Brent Xu, a veteran in blockchain and a former key member at Tendermint and ConsenSys, founded UX, originally named Umee, envisioning a versatile blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

