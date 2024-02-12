Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.90

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 9074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Up 13.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.75 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.70.

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.