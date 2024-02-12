US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTWO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,485. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

