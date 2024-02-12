Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.14. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.