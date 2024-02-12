Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 148.6% in January

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the January 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. 257,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,175. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

