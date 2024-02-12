Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,400 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the January 15th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,829,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. 2,058,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 365,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 188,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 503,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 308,650 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 197,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

