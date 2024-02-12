Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,400 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the January 15th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,829,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. 2,058,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.