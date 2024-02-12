Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Purchases $11,902.50 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,902.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $49.96. 1,448,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,563,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after buying an additional 205,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

