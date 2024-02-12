Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 75.1% in January

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.00. 20,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,330. The company has a market cap of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.80. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 3,663.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Versus Systems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Stories

