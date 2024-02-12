Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $12,093.45 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,140.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.89 or 0.00562126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00145797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00054304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00247216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00165951 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,714,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

