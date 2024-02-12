VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
VGI Partners Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About VGI Partners Global Investments
