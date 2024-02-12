Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the January 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,702,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

