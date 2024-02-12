vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Up 78.6% in January

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTVT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.23. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

