Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 8,300 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00.

Shares of W traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.23. 3,926,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,102. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

