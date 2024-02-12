Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $850.00 to $925.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,076.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $935.00 to $1,020.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,076.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $884.00.

1/9/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,045.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

REGN stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $947.06. 603,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,098. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $900.23 and its 200-day moving average is $842.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.