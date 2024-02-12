Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV):

1/28/2024 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2024 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2024 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/11/2024 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2024 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

1/2/2024 – Southwest Airlines had its “inline” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. 8,770,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,468,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

