WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0444 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $33.92 million and approximately $460,087.77 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00144894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 387.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

