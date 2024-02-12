Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. 830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

