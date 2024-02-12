Wirtual Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $696.98 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wirtual

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

