Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently:

2/9/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

1/17/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Wynn Resorts is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.72. 1,865,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

