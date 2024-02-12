XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $96.48 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, XRUN has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $96.48 million and $669.75 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

