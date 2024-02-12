ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,454,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,597,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

