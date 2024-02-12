Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Todd A. Adams Sells 129,604 Shares

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZWS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.35. 1,513,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 83,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 840,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

