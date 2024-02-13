57,107 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $1,295,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,677,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,371,844. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

