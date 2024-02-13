AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,266,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,882,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $173.30. 5,480,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

