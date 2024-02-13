ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.65

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $606,880.43 and approximately $11.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015425 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,069.66 or 1.00007971 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00181488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000608 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $42.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

