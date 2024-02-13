ABCMETA Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $607,162.10 and approximately $10.81 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015309 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,627.62 or 0.99992110 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00179560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000608 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $42.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

